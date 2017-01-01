Crude Oil Locked In Tight Range Ahead Of Inventories

8:24a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures are barely budging from a tight trading range yet again Tuesday morning, ahead of U.S. crude oil inventories data.

U.S. oil inventories have surged to record highs as domestic producers are ramping up in order to take advantage of stable post-$50 oil prices.



Advertisement

The American Petroleum Institute will release its stockpiles report this afternoon, while the Energy Information Administration will be out tomorrow morning.

WTI was up 24 cents at $53.45 a barrel, having bounced around this mark for the past few months.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department's International Trade data for January will be released at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of deficit of $48.5 billion.

Gallup's U.S. Economic Confidence Index for February will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. In the previous month the index recorded 11.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



