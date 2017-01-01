Hewlett Packard To Acquire Nimble Storage For $1 Bln Deal

8:24a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Tuesday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the San Jose, California -based Nimble Storage, a provider of predictive all-flash and hybrid-flash storage solutions.

As per the agreement, HPE will pay $12.50 per share in cash with a net cash purchase price of $1.0 billion. A subsidiary of HPE will commence a tender offer to purchase the outstanding shares of Nimble common stock. HPE will also assume or pay out Nimble's unvested equity awards, with a value of approximately $200 million at closing.



Advertisement

The deal is expected to be accretive to HPE earnings in the first full fiscal year following the close. The closing of the transaction is expected to be completed in April.

Nimble will merge with a subsidiary of HPE and become a wholly owned subsidiary of HPE. Following the completion of the transaction, Nimble shares will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

HPE said Nimble's predictive flash offerings for the entry to midrange segments are complementary to its scalable midrange to high-end 3PAR solutions and affordable MSA products.

Nimble, founded in 2007, has around 1,300 employees worldwide.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



