Dollar Steady Ahead Of U.S. Trade Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Tuesday, the Commerce Department will release U.S. trade data for January. The deficit is expected to widen to $48.0 billion from the $44.3 billion in December.



Ahead of the data, the greenback held steady against its major rivals.

The greenback was worth 1.0577 against the euro, 114.02 against the yen, 1.0145 against the Swiss franc and 1.2199 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.

