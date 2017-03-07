DGAP-News: BSH Home Appliances wins 2nd place at the renowned 2017 SAMS Awards (english)

9:04a.m.

BSH Home Appliances wins 2nd place at the renowned 2017 SAMS Awards

BSH Home Appliances wins 2nd place at the renowned 2017 SAMS Awards

07.03.2017

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aspera's License Control for SAP rolled out worldwide in only two months

Aachen/Munich, Germany, 7 March 2017 - Aspera's client BSH Home Appliances - a 100% subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH based in Munich - was awarded 2nd place at the 2017 SAMS Awards ceremony last night in Berlin for the global introduction of a software license management solution to measure SAP licenses.

This is already the sixth time the we.CONECT group has awarded the SAMS Award for outstanding software asset & license management strategies. BSH, the largest manufacturer of household appliances in Europe, won in the "Tool / Software" category. In a prolific roll-out that took only two months, the SAM team managed to integrate all the group companies worldwide and connect a total of 60 SAP systems.



"Correctly measuring SAP software licenses presents great challenges for all clients," explained Dr. Michael Moebius, Head of License Management at BSH. "We are therefore very pleased to receive this award. As part of the project, we were able to reproduce the SAP requirements while taking into account our specific circumstances. This is an important building block in driving the digital change at BSH Home Appliances."

The project involved measuring and optimizing software usage by utilizing Aspera's License Control for SAP. The project aimed to reduce measurement and maintenance requirements in order to better plan for and verify future needs as well as improve the quality of all the information relating to SAP license data. In doing so, measuring the numerous existing SAP systems worldwide should not affect daily business.

"We congratulate BSH on this well-deserved recognition," said license expert Guido Schneider from Aspera. "The constant changes to SAP license terms, with regard to direct and indirect use, can only be resolved via thorough knowledge of the contractual clauses and careful analysis."

About BSH Home Appliances With more than 56,000 employees, BSH Home Appliances is one of the world's leading companies in the sector and the largest home appliance manufacturer in Europe. Driven by the individual customer needs of people all over the world, BSH aspires to continuously improve the quality of life for people with its outstanding brands, innovative products and top-class solutions. Alongside the global brands Bosch and Siemens, as well as Gaggenau and Neff, the global brand portfolio includes the local brands Thermador, Balay, Profilo, Constructa, Pitsos, Coldex, Ufesa and Zelmer. BSH has been 100 percent owned by Robert Bosch GmbH since January 2015.

About Aspera Aspera is a highly specialized provider of software asset management solutions. Hundreds of enterprises worldwide rely on Aspera, including more than 35 Fortune Global 500 companies. Since 2000, our award-winning software and services--including the SmartTrack license management technology--have been successfully implemented in international projects, representing diverse industries such as banking and finance, automotive, telecommunications, and pharmaceuticals. Aspera is part of USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the German Stock Exchange (DAX).

Further information can be found in the Internet at www.aspera.com.

Contact at Aspera

Public Relations Heike Lorey Phone: +49 241 963-3261 Fax: +49 241 963-1229 E-mail: heike.lorey@aspera.com

Contact at USU

Corporate Communications Dr. Thomas Gerick Phone: +49 71 41 - 48 67 440 Fax: +49 71 41 - 48 67 300 E-Mail: t.gerick@usu.de

