DGAP-DD: Fabasoft AG (english)

9:10a.m.

DGAP-DD: Fabasoft AG english

^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.03.2017 / 14:54 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Mag. First name: Birgit Last name(s): Fallmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dipl.-Ing. First name: Helmut Last name(s): Fallmann Position: Member of the managing body



Advertisement

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Fabasoft AG

b) LEI

391200WHND7OZEFNNL77

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000785407

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 8.00 EUR 2400.00 EUR 8.00 EUR 6368.00 EUR 8.00 EUR 58272.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 8.00 EUR 67040.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-06; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

07.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Fabasoft AG Honauerstraße 4 4020 Linz Austria Internet: www.fabasoft.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

33393 07.03.2017

°

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



