Trump Calls Exxon's $20 Bln Gulf Coast Projects "A True American Success Story"

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ExxonMobil's new plans to invest $20 billion to expand manufacturing in the U.S. Gulf Region was hailed by US president Donald Trump as "a true American success story."

"This is exactly the kind of investment, economic development and job creation that will help put Americans back to work," the President said in response to the energy giant's ambitious $20 billion investment program that is creating more than 45,000 construction and manufacturing jobs in the United States Gulf Coast region.



One of the main promises that Trump gave to Americans during the election campaign was to create and bring back tens of thousands of jobs to America.

Darren W. Woods, chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil Corporation announced the company's investment program during a keynote speech Monday to an oil and gas industry conference in Houston, Texas. He appreciated the President's commitment to a pro-growth approach and a stable regulatory environment.

It was the biggest announcement by a corporate group in the US in support of Trump's promise to bring back jobs to America, made before and after he became President.

"Many of the products that will be manufactured here in the United States by American workers will be exported to other countries, improving our balance of trade. This is a true American success story. In addition, the jobs created are paying on average $100,000 per year," according to Trump.

Exxon Mobil is strategically investing in new refining and chemical-manufacturing projects in the United States Gulf Coast region to expand its manufacturing and export capacity.

The company's Growing the Gulf program consists of 11 major chemical, refining, lubricant and liquefied natural gas projects at proposed new and existing facilities along the Texas and Louisiana coasts. Investments began in 2013 and are expected to continue through at least 2022.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

