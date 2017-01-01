Adidas Names Harm Ohlmeyer CFO

10:05a.m.

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German multinational sports shoes, clothing and accessories giant Adidas (ADDYY.PK, ADDDF.PK) said Tuesday it has appointed Harm Ohlmeyer as its chief financial officer from May 12.



Ohlmeyer succeeds Robin Stalker, who decided not to extend his contract. Mr. Stalker's mandate was set to expire in March 2018, but he decided to relinquish it with effect from May 11.

Ohlmeyer, who started his career with Adidas in 1998, has joined the sports apparel supplier's board with immediate effect, having previously run its electronic-commerce activities.

