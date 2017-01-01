New US Refugee Plan May 'compound The Anguish' Of People Fleeing Conflict: UN

10:27a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United Nations refugee agency has expressed concern that the United States Government's new decision on refugee resettlement may compound the anguish of people fleeing deadly violence.



Advertisement

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi's statement follows the signing Monday by US President Donald Trump of an Executive order that would suspend the country's refugee program for 120 days. It would also bar for 90 days travel to the US by citizens of Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

He added that his Office (UNHCR) has long been a partner for the US in finding solutions to refugee problems, and it looks forward to continuing this partnership.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



