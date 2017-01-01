Volkswagen's New Driver-less 'Lounge On Wheels'

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen is offering autonomous driving at the touch of a button with its new Sedric. The German automaker introduced its concept car at the Geneva International Motor Show. The name Sedric stands for self-driving car and is a cross brand ideas platform.

The first concept car of Volkswagen has an innovative compact design with two part swing doors. The windscreen is like a big OLED screen that can be used as an entertainment center. The interior has a 2+2 design.



According to Volkswagen, the full automated driving will take its passengers conveniently and safely to their destination. The car doesn't require a human driver and one can choose tailor-made options for adults, children, retirees and people with physical disabilities.

The company said a single touch of the button guarantees mobility for everyone, at any time, and at any location. The control element is made of a button to press and a ring which indicates Sedric's arrival time with colored signals and vibration signal that guides a person with impaired vision to the car. The innovative control element functions as a universal mobility ID operating worldwide and it will be very convenient for business people on tour.

Volkswagen added that "Sedric will drive the children to school and then take their parents to the office, look independently for a parking space, collects shopping that has been ordered, picks up a visitor from the station and a son from sports training - all at the touch of a button, with voice control or with a smartphone app - fully automatically, reliably and safely."

There will be personal assistant like settings, so that the passenger can talk to Sedric about the destination, driving time, or a short break.

