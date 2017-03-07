DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche EuroShop AG signs a purchase agreement for a shopping center in the Czech Republic and approves a capital increase excluding subscription rights of up to 4.7 million new shares (english)

Deutsche EuroShop AG signs a purchase agreement for a shopping center in the Czech Republic and approves a capital increase excluding subscription rights of up to 4.7 million new shares

^ DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche EuroShop AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Capital Increase Deutsche EuroShop AG signs a purchase agreement for a shopping center in the Czech Republic and approves a capital increase excluding subscription rights of up to 4.7 million new shares

07-March-2017 / 17:48 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Not for distribution, publication or forwarding in the USA, Canada, Japan or Australia, not in any other country in which the offer or sale of the securities is not permitted -

Deutsche EuroShop AG signs a purchase agreement for a shopping center in the Czech Republic and approves a capital increase excluding subscription rights of up to 4.7 million new shares



Hamburg, 7 March 2017 - The Executive Board of Deutsche EuroShop AG, Hamburg (ISIN DE0007480204), (the "Company") today signed a purchase agreement for the acquisition of a shopping center in the Czech Republic. Located in Brno, the Olympia Center has approximately 85,000 sqm of leasable space, more than 200 tenants and an occupancy rate of around 98.5%. The total investment volume of around EUR382 million will be funded by assuming existing loans and taking out new ones, and with cash from a capital increase. The acquisition is planned to be completed during the first half of 2017 and will have a positive impact on funds from operations (FFO). At an NOI return of 5.1%, the acquisition is expected to produce FFO growth of approximately 3 cents per share, calculated on the basis of a full financial year and on the total number of outstanding shares after the capital increase has been completed.

Immediately after signing the purchase agreement and for the purpose of financing the cash portion, the company's Executive Board decided, with the Supervisory Board's approval, to increase the company's share capital by utilising up to EUR 4,700,000.00 of the authorised capital through the issue of up to 4,700,000 registered shares with dividend rights from 1 January 2016 (the "New Shares") for cash. This is equal to approximately 8.7% of the company's current share capital. Shareholders' subscription rights are excluded.

These New Shares will be offered in a private placement by way of accelerated bookbuilding exclusively to institutional investors in Germany, the rest of Europe and selected other countries (the "Share Offer"). Alexander Otto has expressed an interest to the company in participating in the capital increase through a holding company controlled by him.

The price for the offered shares is expected to be determined by no later than 8 March 2017, with delivery against payment on or around 13 March 2017. The New Shares will be admitted for trading without a sales prospectus in the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with a simultaneous listing in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which has enhanced disclosure obligations.

This notice contains complementary financial figures that are not precisely defined by the relevant accounting standards and that (may) represent alternative performance indicators. These complementary financial figures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to the figures presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with the relevant accounting standards when evaluating the assets, financial position and results of operations of Deutsche EuroShop. Such alternative performance indicators may be calculated differently but labelled similarly by other companies. For explanations regarding the financial figures used, please consult http://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/des/ pages/index/p/210

Person making the notification: Patrick Kiss, Head of Investor & Public Relations

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. In particular, this document constitutes neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States. The shares in Deutsche EuroShop AG (the "Securities") may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U. S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Securities have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the Securities in the United States of America.

07-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English Company: Deutsche EuroShop AG Heegbarg 36 22391 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)40 413 579-0 Fax: +49 (0)40 413 579-29 E-mail: ir@deutsche-euroshop.de Internet: www.deutsche-euroshop.de ISIN: DE0007480204, DE000A1R0W05 WKN: 748020 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

