The Swiss Stock Market Pulled Back On Pharma Weakness

1:06p.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session with a modest loss. The weak performance of the pharmaceutical heavyweights pressured the overall market. Traders also remain in a cautious mood ahead of Thursday's announcement from the European Central Bank and Friday's U.S. jobs report.

Investors are also looking ahead of next week's announcement from the Federal Reserve. The Fed is widely expected to hike rate at its policy meeting, but investors are uncertain what impact a rate hike will have on the markets. A rate hike could serve as a catalyst for further gains, or it could trigger a consolidation following the recent surge to record highs.

The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.47 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,623.97. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.32 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.31 percent.



Novartis dropped 1.6 percent and Roche surrendered 0.8 percent. Drug and healthcare stocks were under pressure after U.S. President Trump announced that the Republicans in the House of Representatives had presented a bill to replace Obamacare. Trump stated that they are working on a plan that would promote competition in the pharmaceutical industry.

Exane BNP also downgraded its rating on shares of Novartis to "Underperform" from "Neutral."

Zurich Insurance weakened by 1.0 percent and Sonova forfeited 0.9 percent.

Bank stocks also extended their losses from the previous trading day. Julius Baer and UBS dropped 0.8 percent each, while Credit Suisse fell 0.4 percent.

Sika gained 0.8 percent, recovering from the losses of the previous session. Index heavyweight Nestlé also finished higher by 0.3 percent.

In the broad market, Forbo surged 8.2 percent after it reported stronger than expected results and increased its dividend.

