Rambus Posting Strong Gain After Being Added To J.P. Morgan Focus List

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chip maker Rambus (RMBS) is posting a notable gain in afternoon trading on Tuesday, climbing by 2.4 percent. Shares of Rambus reached their best intraday level in over a month earlier in the session.



The advance by shares of Rambus comes after J.P. Morgan Securities added the company's stock to its U.S. Analyst Focus List.

