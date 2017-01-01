Obamacare Replacement Defended By Trump Administration Officials

2:45p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While some conservative groups and lawmakers have been critical of the House Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, top officials from President Donald Trump's administration have come out in support of the proposal.

Vice President Mike Pence defended the plan an interview on Fox News on Tuesday, rejecting claims from Republicans such as Senator Rand Paul, R-Ken., that the bill is "Obamacare Lite."

"We'll listen to the senator and others about ways that we can improve it, but this is a bill that repeals the disastrous policy of Obamacare, which has resulted in premium increases for Americans in excess of 100 percent," Pence said.



He added, "We set up in our replacement bill a national marketplace that will lower the cost of health insurance, even as we allow Americans to take advantage of tax credits to offset some of the costs of the insurance that they'll be able to buy. We give states flexibility on Medicaid."

Pence argued that the debate over the legislation would show the American people that Obamacare will be replaced with a system that captures the power of consumer choice in the private marketplace to lower the cost of health insurance.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price also expressed support for the plan in a letter to House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden, R-Ore., and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Tex.

Price claimed the proposals released by the committees align with Trump's goal of rescuing Americans from the failures of Obamacare.

"These proposals offer patient-centered solutions that will provide all Americans with access to affordable, quality healthcare, promote innovation, and offer peace of mind for those with pre-existing conditions," Price said.

The HHS Secretary acknowledged that all of Trump's goals to reform healthcare are not possible using the budget reconciliation process but called the proposals a necessary and important first step.

