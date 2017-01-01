Treasuries Show Modest Move To The Downside

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending the previous session roughly flat, treasuries moved modestly lower over the course of the trading day on Tuesday.

Bond prices moved to the downside early in the session and remained stuck in the red throughout the day. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 1.7 basis points to 2.511 percent.

With the modest increase on the day, the ten-year yield ended the session at its highest closing level in well over a month.



The weakness among treasuries came as traders continued to look ahead to next week's Federal Reserve meeting amid rising expectations for an increase in interest rates.

CME Group's FedWatch tool is indicating an 84.1 percent probability of a quarter-point rate hike by the central bank.

Treasuries remained in negative territory following the release of the results of the Treasury Department's auction of $24 billion worth of three-year notes, which attracted slightly below average demand.

The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.630 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.74, while the ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.82.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to sell $20 billion worth of ten-year notes on Wednesday and $12 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday.

Along with the results of the ten-year note auction, reports on private sector employment and labor productivity may also attract some attention on Wednesday.

