Japan GDP Data On Tap For Wednesday

5:45p.m.

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will release a raft of data on Wednesday, setting the pace for a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are final Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, January figures for current account and leading index, and February results for bank lending.

GDP is expected to add 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.6 percent on year after gaining 0.2 percent on quarter and 1.0 percent on year in the third quarter.



The current account surplus is pegged at 254.5 billion yen, down from 1.112 trillion yen in December. The leading index is expected to show a score of 105.4, up from 104.8, and the coincident is called at 114.3, down from 114.8.

Overall bank lending was up 2.5 percent on year in January, while lending excluding trusts added 2.6 percent and bankruptcies slipped 10.37 percent.

China will see February data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to surge 20.0 percent on year after rising 16.7 percent in January. Exports are called higher by 14.0 percent after gaining 7.9 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $27.50 billion, down from $51.35 billion a month earlier.

