Thousands Of Charity Officials Receive Million Dollar Paychecks: Report

6:03p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nearly 2,700 officials at tax-exempt organizations, which include charities, hospitals, and colleges, in the U.S. were paid a generous seven-figure salaries in 2014, according the Wall Street Journal report citing IRS.

The reports says that the total compensations is higher by a third than in 2011. The Wall Street Journal said it analyzed about 100,000 organizations that filed electronic returns with the Internal Revenue Service all four years.



Advertisement

Although, many large organizations paid out fat checks, the study also found that top officials at smaller organizations also were doled out big bucks.

According to experts who study pay at charities say it has been increasing for decades as organizations have grown more professional and adopted pay scale from major corporations, where executive compensation has also been on the rise.

High pay at charities has drawn scrutiny from some lawmakers because the organizations receive substantial tax breaks for committing to public service.

"Who's harmed by this is really who is supposed to benefit from the charities-the orphan, the refugee, the stray dog," said Dean Zerbe, a lawyer who examined charities for several years as a senior adviser to Sen. Charles Grassley (R., Iowa).

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



