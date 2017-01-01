Japan Overall Bank Lending Climbs 2.8% In February

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.8 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 510.808 trillion yen.



That follows the 2.5 percent increase in January.

Excluding trusts, bank lending jumped an annual 2.9 percent to 444.413 trillion yen. That follows the 2.6 percent gain in the previous month.

Lending from trusts added 2.5 percent to 66.394 trillion yen, while lending from foreign banks surged 16.3 percent to 2.107 trillion yen.

