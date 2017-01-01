Lower Open Called For China Stock Market

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has climbed higher in consecutive trading days, collecting almost 25 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,240-point plateau, although the market may run out of steam on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak, thanks to concerns over the outlook for interest rates and a mild decline in the price of crude oil. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials and properties, while the resource plays were mixed.

For the day, the index added 8.54 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 3,242.41 after trading between 3,226.82 and 3,242.66. The Shenzhen Component Index gained 0.28 percent to end at 10,552.14.



Among the actives, Bank of China collected 0.28 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.86 percent, Vanke gained 0.20 percent, Gemdale climbed 0.42 percent, PetroChina perked 0.37 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dipped 0.18 percent, China Shenhua was unchanged and Zijin Mining slipped 0.29 percent.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild downside as stocks were lackluster on Tuesday before ending lower, extending the losses in the previous session.

The Dow eased 29.58 points or 0.1 percent to 20,924.76, while the NASDAQ dipped 15.25 points or 0.3 percent to 5,833.93 and the S&P 500 fell 6.92 points or 0.3 percent to 2,368.39.

Concerns about the outlook for interest rates weighed on the markets amid expectations for an increase in rates at next week's Federal Reserve meeting. CME Group's FedWatch tool is indicating an 84.1 percent probability of a quarter-point rate hike by the central bank.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit widened in line with estimates in January.

Crude oil futures were flat Tuesday, even after OPEC Minister Mohamed Barkindo said January output cut compliance numbers are "very, very encouraging."

WTI light sweet crude oil for April was down 6 cents at $53.14 a barrel, holding in the middle of an exceptionally prolonged trading range between $50 and $55.

Closer to home, China will see February data for imports, exports and trade balance later this morning.

Imports are expected to surge 20.0 percent on year after rising 16.7 percent in January. Exports are called higher by 14.0 percent after gaining 7.9 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $27.50 billion, down from $51.35 billion a month earlier.

