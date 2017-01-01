Japan GDP Revised Up To 0.3% On Quarter In Q4

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product expanded 0.3 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2016, the Cabinet Office said in Wednesday's final revision.

That missed forecasts 0.4 percent and was up from last month's preliminary reading of 0.2 percent. GDP gained 0.3 percent in Q3.

On a yearly basis, GDP was revised up to 1.2 percent from 1.0 percent, although that also missed forecasts for 1.5 percent.

GDP gained 1.4 percent in the three months prior.



Nominal GDP was bumped up to 0.4 percent on quarter from 0.3 percent in the third quarter. That missed forecasts for 0.5 percent but was up from 0.2 percent in the three months prior.

The GDP deflator was unrevised at -0.1 percent, in line with expectations and unchanged from the third quarter.

Private consumption was flat on quarter, unrevised, matching forecasts and down from 0.3 percent in Q3.

Business spending was revised up to 2.0 percent on quarter from 0.9 percent, beating expectations for 1.7 percent. Spending declined 0.3 percent in the three months prior.

The Japanese economy has expanded in four straight quarters, the first such streak in more than three years.

Also on Wednesday: . Japan had a current account surplus of 65.5 billion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said - down 88.9 percent on year.

The headline figure was shy of forecasts for a surplus of 270.0 billion yen and down from 1,112.2 billion yen in December.

The trade balance showed a deficit of 853.4 billion yen, missing expectations for a shortfall of 800.2 billion yen following the 806.8 billion yen surplus in the previous month.

Exports added 2.9 percent on year to 5.517 trillion yen, while imports jumped an annual 10.0 percent to 6.370 trillion yen.

. Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.8 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said - coming in at 510.808 trillion yen. That follows the 2.5 percent increase in January.

Excluding trusts, bank lending jumped an annual 2.9 percent to 444.413 trillion yen. That follows the 2.6 percent gain in the previous month.

Lending from trusts added 2.5 percent to 66.394 trillion yen, while lending from foreign banks surged 16.3 percent to 2.107 trillion yen.

