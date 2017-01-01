Google Reportedly Faces New EU Complaint Over Android

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - A group of Google adversaries announced a new formal complaint Tuesday to the European Union's antitrust watchdog over the Alphabet Inc.(GOOGL, GOOG) unit's behavior with its Android mobile-operating service, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Open Internet Project, whose members include German publishing giants Axel Springer SE and Hubert Burda Media, as well as a handful of French internet companies, said it had filed a new complaint to the EU against Google because the technology giant had "imposed contractual restraints on manufacturers of Android smartphones and tablets, which make it virtually impossible for them to produce and market Google-free devices."



The European Commission last April accused Google of using its Android mobile-operating system, which runs more than 80% of the world's smartphones, to strong-arm phone makers and telecom companies into favoring Google's search engine and browser on their devices.

In addition, the EU has formally accused Google of skewing its online search results to favor its comparison-shopping service and alleged the company violates the bloc's rules by restricting how websites offering Google's search function can show advertisements from other companies.

The regulator is moving forward with its decision against Google in the shopping case, according to report citing people familiar with the matter. The EU has asked some complainants whether the information they submitted is nonconfidential and could be shared with Google. This is a sign the commission is preparing to show the company more evidence on which it plans to base its decision.

