Yen Rises Ahead Of Japan Leading Indicator Data

12:10a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Cabinet office is set to release preliminary Japan leading economic indicators index for January at 12:00 am ET Wednesday. The leading index is expected to show a score of 105.4, up from 104.8 in December.



Ahead of the data, the yen rose against its major rivals.

As of 11:55 pm ET, the yen was trading at 120.07 against the euro, 138.72 against the pound, 112.12 the Swiss franc and 113.67 against the U.S. dollar.

