Yen Rises Against Majors

12:35a.m.

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.

The yen rose to nearly a 4-month high of 79.09 against the NZ dollar and a 1-month high of 138.68 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 79.26 and 139.07, respectively.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the yen advanced to a 5-day high of 120.02 and a 2-day high of 113.61 from yesterday's closing quotes of 120.41 and 113.98, respectively.

Against the Swiss franc and the Canadian dollar, the yen climbed to 1-week highs of 112.08 and 84.74 from yesterday's closing quotes of 112.47 and 84.98, respectively.

If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 78.00 against the kiwi, 136.00 against the pound, 119.00 against the euro, 111.00 against the greenback, 111.00 against the franc and 83.00 against the loonie.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

