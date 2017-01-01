Canadian Dollar Rises Against Most Majors

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar rose to 1.3398 against the U.S. dollar and 1.4159 against the euro, from early lows of 1.3412 and 1.4169, respectively.

Against the Australian dollar, the loonie advanced to 1.0175 from an early low of 1.0198.

If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.32 against the greenback, 1.40 against the euro and 1.00 against the aussie.

