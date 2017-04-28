Deutsche Post DHL Q4 Profit Up, Proposes Higher Dividend; Confirms 2020 Targets

1:33a.m.

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Mail and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.PK) reported that its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter grew to 841 million euros from last year's 670 million euros, mainly due to the increase in EBIT. Basic earnings per share rose to 0.70 euros from 0.55 euros in the prior year.

Group EBIT increased by 154 million euros in the final quarter to 1.111 billion euros. This was the best quarterly operating result in the company's history.

"2016 was a very successful year for us. The company has never before achieved higher earnings in its current structure. We also invested substantially in all four divisions and made strong progress in the implementation of our Strategy 2020...... We are in an excellent position to maintain our profitable growth," said Frank Appel, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL Group.



Advertisement

The Group reported a slight increase in total Group revenue to 15.4 billion euros in the fourth quarter (+0.5%). Excluding negative currency effects and lower fuel surcharges, Group revenue was up by 3.2% over the previous year.

The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board will propose a dividend increase of 24% to 1.05 euros per share at the Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2017. If approved by the shareholders, the total payout would be approximately 1.27 billion euros, reflecting a payout ratio of 48%. This is within the range of 40% to 60% communicated by the company in 2010 as part of the finance strategy introduced at that time.

The company anticipates only moderate growth in the world economy during the current year. Earnings are nonetheless expected to increase significantly based on additional operating improvements in the divisions.

For 2017, Deutsche Post DHL Group projects a rise in Group EBIT to around 3.75 billion euros. The PeP division is expected to contribute approximately 1.5 billion euros to this figure. For the DHL divisions, the company anticipates an EBIT contribution of around 2.6 billion euros.

Deutsche Post DHL Group continues to expect operating profit to increase by an average of more than 8% annually during the period from 2013 to 2020 (CAGR). The DHL divisions are expected to contribute to the improvement with an average EBIT growth of 10% per year. At PeP, operating profit is forecast to increase by an average of around 3% per year.

For 2017, Deutsche Post DHL Group plans to increase capital expenditure to around 2.3 billion euros. Capital expenditure for fiscal year 2016 rose by 2.5% year-on-year to 2.1 billion euros.

For 2017, Deutsche Post DHL Group forecasts free cash flow of more than 1.4 billion euros.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



