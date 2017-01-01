Vulto Creamery Recalls All Soft, Wash-Rind Raw Milk Cheeses

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vulto Creamery, Walton, New York, recalls all lots of Ouleout, Miranda, Heinennellie, and Willowemoc soft wash-rind raw milk cheeses due to possible health risk.

Testing result from the FDA found Ouleout lot # 617 positive for Listeria monocytogenes and New York Department of Agriculture and Markets finding the possible contamination of Ouleout lot #623.



Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, and Listeria infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths and fetal infection among pregnant women.

These recalled soft raw milk cheeses were distributed nationwide, with most being sold at retail locations in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic States, California, Chicago, Portland and Washington, DC.

Also, the production of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem.

