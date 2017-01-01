Soynut Butter Expands Recall To All I.M. Healthy Soynut Butters, Granola

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The SoyNut Butter Co. of Glenview, Illinois recalls all varieties of I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butters and all varieties of I.M. Healthy Granola products due to Escherichia coli O157:H7 bacteria (E. Coli O157:H7) contamination, which causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. All Best Buy dates of all varieties are affected.

I.M. Healthy Products were distributed in multiple states and may have been purchased in stores or through mail order. They were also distributed to childcare centers and schools in multiple states.



The recall was initiated after ill people reported either eating I.M. Healthy brand SoyNut Butter at home in the week before they became ill or attending a childcare center that served I.M. Healthy brand SoyNut Butter.

Though most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome. HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly, which can lead to serious kidney failure and even death.

I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter has been packaged in 15 oz plastic jars, individual portion cups, 4 lb plastic tubs, or 45 lb pails and available in Original Creamy, Chunky, Honey Creamy, Unsweetened and Chocolate.

I.M. Healthy Granola, which has been packaged in individual serving packages, 12 oz bags, 50 oz bags, and 25 lb bulk bag, is available in Original, Apple, Blueberry, and Raisin and Cranberry.

