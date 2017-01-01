Euro Mixed Ahead Of German Industrial Production

2:11a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Wednesday, Destatis is set to release German industrial production for January. Economists expect the output to rise 2.6 percent on month, reversing a 3.0 percent decline in December.



Advertisement

Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the greenback and the pound, it rose against the franc and the yen.

The euro was worth 1.0566 against the greenback, 120.17 against the yen, 0.8556 against the pound and 1.0710 against the Swiss franc as of 1:55 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



