Germany's Industrial Production Recovers In January

2:27a.m.

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production recovered at a faster than expected pace in January, figures from Destatis showed Wednesday.

Industrial output grew 2.8 percent in January from prior month, when it fell by revised 2.4 percent. Economists had forecast production to grow 2.6 percent after easing by initially estimated 3 percent in December.



Advertisement

Excluding energy and construction, industrial production climbed 3.7 percent.

Within industry, energy output slid 0.7 percent and the production in construction declined 1.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the production of capital goods advanced 6.1 percent and that of consumer goods by 2.3 percent in January. The production of intermediate goods showed an increase of 1.7 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



