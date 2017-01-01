G4S FY16 Profit Soars, Revenues Rise; Maintains Dividend

CRAWLEY (dpa-AFX) - Integrated security group G4S plc (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2016 profit before tax surged to 296 million pounds from last year's 78 million pounds. Attributable profit was 198 million pounds, higher than 8 million pounds a year ago.

Earnings per share were 12.8 pence, compared to 0.5 pence last year.



Revenue for the year climbed 10.6 percent to 7.59 billion pounds from 6.86 billion pounds last year. At constant rates, revenues grew 6.3 percent.

Further, the company announced final dividend of 5.82p per share, resulting in full-year dividend of 9.41p, both same as last year.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company said it believes that the long-term demand for core services remains positive and that the Group's transformation strategy will produce further performance improvements and underpin aim of delivering sustainable, profitable growth.

