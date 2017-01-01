Turkey Retail Sales Fall Further

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales declined for the fourth consecutive month in January, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Wednesday.



Retail sales volume dropped a calendar-adjusted 2.0 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 2.8 percent decrease in December.

Sales of electronic goods and furniture fell the most by 9.7 percent annually in January, followed by sales of automotive fuel with 6.9 percent decline. At the same time, sales of food, drinks and tobacco rose by 0.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales slid at a stable rate of 0.6 percent in January.

