Admiral Group 2016 Profit Declines On Ogden Change; Turnover Up 22%

2:57a.m.

CARDIFF (dpa-AFX) - Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) reported profit before tax of 278.4 million pounds for the year to 31 December 2016 compared to 368.7 million pounds, previous year. Without the Ogden change, the Group's share of pre-tax profit would have been 390 million pounds, up 3% from last year. Profit after tax attributable to equity holders of the parent was 222.2 million pounds or 78.5 pence per share compared to 300.0 million pounds or 107.1 pence per share. If the Ogden discount rate had remained unchanged, earnings per share would have risen to 109.6 pence per share.



Admiral Group reported that its 2016 turnover was up 22% to 2.58 billion pounds from 2.12 billion pounds, last year. Net revenue increased to 1.02 billion pounds from 904.8 million pounds. Customer numbers were 16% higher at 5.15 million.

The Directors of Admiral Group have proposed a final dividend of 51.5 pence, representing a normal dividend of 15.0 pence per share and a special dividend of 36.5 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on 2 June 2017.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

