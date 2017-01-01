Cairn Energy FY Loss Narrows

EDINBURGH (dpa-AFX) - Cairn Energy plc (CNE.L) Wednesday reported that its full-year loss before taxation from continuing operations totaled $151.5 million, narrower than last year's loss of $497.8 million. Loss per share narrowed to 16.56 cents from last year's 90.26 cents.



The Group's operating loss narrowed to $148.2 million from $178.7 million a year ago.

Operational and administrative expenses during the year was lower at $110 million versus $126 million lqast year.

