LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2016 profit before income tax was $108.3 million, compared to loss of $256.2 million last year. Earnings per share were $0.09, compared to loss of $0.52.

Adjusted basic earnings per share of $0.10, compared to $0.14 loss last year.



Net revenue climbed 47 percent to $688.24 million from $469.15 million a year ago. Gross revenue from continuing operations increased 47% to $722.0 million in 2016 from $492.5 million a year ago.

Attributable silver production grew 17 percent to 17,284 koz, and attributable gold production climbed 48 percent to 246 koz.

Further, the company proposed a final dividend of 1.38 cents per share.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company expects attributable production to rise to 37 million silver equivalent ounces or 500,000 gold equivalent ounces.

