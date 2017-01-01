French Current Account Deficit Widens Sharply In January

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French current account gap widened markedly at the start of the year, figures from the Bank of France showed Wednesday.

The current account deficit rose to EUR 7.0 billion in January from EUR 1.2 billion in December.



The goods trade deficit climbed to EUR 6.2 billion in January from EUR 1.3 billion in the previous month. The balance on services trade turned to a shortfall of EUR 0.4 billion from a surplus of EUR 0.3 billion in December.

At the same time, the balance of primary and secondary incomes varied marginally in January.

The capital account remained balanced in January, while the financial account showed a deficit of EUR 29.2 billion versus a surplus of EUR 20.6 billion in the preceding month.

