Tecan Group AG / Tecan schedules Analyst and Media Conference on March 15 to discuss Full-Year 2016 Financial Results . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Männedorf, Switzerland, March 8, 2017 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) will hold an Analyst and Media Conference to discuss the full-year 2016 financial results on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 09:00 am CET in Zurich. The press release with the 2016 full-year financial results and a preprint of the Financial Report 2016 will be published on March 15, 2017 at 6:30 am CET.

The conference will be audio-webcast with synchronized presentation slides. A link to the webcast will be made available in the "Investor Relations" section of Tecan's website www.tecan.com immediately prior to the event.



Interested parties can also listen to the conference by phone. The dial-in numbers for the call are as follows: Participants from Europe: +41 58 310 50 00 or +44 203 059 58 62 (UK) Participants from the U.S.: +1 631 570 5613

Participants should if possible dial in 15 minutes before the start of the event.

A replay of the webcast will be available after the presentation on the website www.tecan.com for a period of 90 days. An iPad app for Financial Reports of the Tecan Group is also available from the App Store.

About Tecan Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company specializes in the development, production and distribution of automated workflow solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and service network in 52 countries. In 2015, Tecan generated sales of CHF 440 million (USD 459 million; EUR 411 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

For further information:

Tecan Group Martin Braendle Vice President, Communications & Investor Relations Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30 Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89 investor@tecan.com www.tecan.com

