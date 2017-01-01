French Trade Deficit Widens Sharply In January

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French trade deficit widened sharply in January as exports declined amid an increase in imports, the customs office said Wednesday.



The trade deficit widened to EUR 7.94 billion in January from EUR 3.57 billion in December. The shortfall was forecast to rise to EUR 3.8 billion.

Largely driven by pharmaceutical products, imports grew 2.9 percent, faster than the 1 percent rise in December.

Meanwhile, exports declined 7.7 percent from prior month due to weak demand for airbus.

