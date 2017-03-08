DGAP-News: Capital Stage acquires five solar parks in the South of Italy with total generation capacity of nearly 5.0 MW (english)

Hamburg, March 9, 2017 - The SDAX-listed Hamburg-based solar and wind park operator Capital Stage has acquired another five solar parks in the Italian region of Apulia with a total generation capacity of nearly 5.0 megawatts (MW). The parks are connected to the grid since the years 2010 and 2011. The total investment volume, including debt financing on the project level, amounts to approximately EUR 19.5 million.

The five solar parks are located in the sunny region of Apulia in the southeast of Italy. Capital Stage is already operating three solar parks successfully in the region of Apulia. Thereby, the company can rely on its own valuable experience with regard to the expected solar radiation. The five solar parks were connected to the grid in the years 2010 and 2011 and have been in operation since then. The vendors are Energiequelle GmbH, De Energy srl (Dextella Gruppe)and Stern Energy S.pA



The parks have a capacity between 0.93 MW and 0.99 MW each. They benefit from a fixed feed-in tariff of EUR 0.3054 per kilowatt hour. The total investment volume, including debt financing on the project level, amounts to roughly EUR 19.5 million. Capital Stage expects the solar parks to generate revenues of more than EUR 0.5 million in their first full operating year.

Through its latest acquisition, the Capital Stage Group increases the total generation capacity of its solar parks in Italy to roughly 160 MW.

About Capital Stage AG: Since 2009, Capital Stage has been investing in and operating solar and wind parks, now with installations in Germany, France, Finland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria and Sweden. Including solar and wind parks acquired and operated as part of the asset management business for third parties, the company's generation capacity totals more than 1.2 gigawatts. This makes Capital Stage one of Europe's leading independent solar and wind park operators. With its solar and wind parks, the company generates attractive yields as well as continuous and predictable income.

The Capital Stage AG share is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the regulated market of the Hamburg stock exchange (ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500). Since 2014, the Capital Stage AG share has been included in the SDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

You can find further information on the company at www.capitalstage.com

