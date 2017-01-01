Spain's Industrial Output Growth Improves In January

4:01a.m.

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production grew at a faster pace in January, figures from the statistical office INE showed Wednesday.

Industrial output grew only 2.5 percent year-on-year in January versus December's 2 percent rise.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial output climbed 7.1 percent, in contrast to a 1.5 percent decline in December.

Energy production grew strongly by adjusted 9.5 percent and output of intermediate goods climbed 3.1 percent. Meanwhile, production of consumer goods slid 0.9 percent and that of capital goods dropped 0.2 percent.

Data showed that industrial output gained 0.3 percent month-on-month in January, reversing a 0.5 percent drop in December.

