Pound Falls Against Most Majors

4:50a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound slipped against most major counterparts in the early European session on Wednesday.



The pound reversed from an early high of 0.8646 against the euro, edging down to 0.8677.

The pound slid to near 2-month lows of 1.2160 versus the dollar and 1.2325 against the Swiss franc, from its early highs of 1.2214 and 1.2374, respectively.

The next possible support for the pound may be found around 1.20 against the greenback, 1.21 against the franc and 0.88 against the euro.

