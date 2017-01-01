DAX Steady In Early Trade; Adidas Shares Rally 6%

5:13a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares held steady on Wednesday after a sharp rise in China's February imports indicated improvement in domestic demand and another government report showed German industrial production recovered at a faster than expected pace in January.

German industrial output grew 2.8 percent in January from prior month, when it fell by revised 2.4 percent. Economists had forecast production to grow 2.6 percent.



Advertisement

The benchmark DAX was up 26 points or 0.22 percent at 11,991 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday.

Adidas shares soared 6 percent. The sports goods maker raised its 2017 sales targets after delivering a mixed set of results for 2016.

Medical equipment supplier Draegerwerk rallied 1.5 percent after reporting a sharp rise in fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax.

Automaker Volkswagen edged up half a percent after reports that it is in talks with Tata Motors for a partnership.

On the flip side, Deutsche Post DHL Group shares fell 2.5 percent despite the mail and logistics group delivering 2016 earnings in line with forecasts.

Beiersdorf dropped 1 percent. The consumer goods maker posted higher annual sales and profit, though sales remained below the prior year in China.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



