CAC 40 Flat In Choppy Trade

5:27a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were little changed in choppy trade Wednesday as French politics remained in focus and EDF shares hit a record low on equity dilution worries.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 5 points or 0.10 percent at 4,960 in opening deals after losing 0.4 percent in the previous session.



Utility EDF slumped almost 7 percent, a day after launching a planned 4 billion euro (3.45 billion pounds) capital increase.

Credit Agricole was marginally lower on a Bloomberg report that the country's third-largest lender is considering a sale of its 31 percent stake in Saudi Arabian lender Banque Saudi Fransi.

Dassault Aviation Group slid half a percent after its 2016 adjusted net profit fell 20 percent from a year earlier.

On a light day on the economic front, figures from the Bank of France showed that French current account deficit widened to 7.0 billion euros in January from 1.2 billion euros in December.

The trade deficit widened to 7.94 billion euros from 3.57 billion euros in December as exports declined amid an increase in imports.

