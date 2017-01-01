Lithuania Inflation Accelerates In February

5:46a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation accelerated for the fifth successive month in February, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Wednesday.



Advertisement

The consumer price index climbed 3.0 percent year-over-year in February, faster than the 2.3 percent increase in January. Prices have been rising since January this year.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.4 percent annually in February and transport costs surged by 8.0 percent on higher motor fuel prices.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose at a steady pace of 0.3 percent in February. It was the sixth month of increase in a row.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



