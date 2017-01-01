Dollar Mixed Ahead Of ADP Private Payrolls Data

8:25a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Automatic Data Processing releases U.S. private payrolls data for February at 8:15 am ET Wednesday. Economists are looking for an addition of 185,000 jobs, following a gain of 246,000 jobs in the prior month.



Advertisement

Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against the other major currencies. While the greenback held steady against the franc and the euro, it declined against the pound. Against the yen, it rose.

The greenback was worth 1.0557 against the euro, 1.2175 against the pound, 1.0134 against the Swiss franc and 114.25 against the yen as of 8:10 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



