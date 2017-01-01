U.S. Private Sector Employment Shows Biggest Jump In Eleven Years

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In another upbeat sign for the labor market, payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing that private sector employment in the U.S. increased by much more than expected in the month of February.

ADP said private sector employment surged up by 298,000 jobs in February after jumping by an upwardly revised 261,000 jobs in January.

Economists had expected employment to climb by about 190,000 jobs compared to the addition of 246,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The spike in private sector employment in February marked the biggest monthly increase since January of 2006.

"February was a very good month for workers," said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics. "Powering job growth were the construction, mining and manufacturing industries."

"Unseasonably mild winter weather undoubtedly played a role," he added. "But near record high job openings and record low layoffs underpin the entire job market."

The report said employment in the goods-producing sector shot up by 106,000 jobs, as the construction and manufacturing industries added 66,000 jobs and 32,000 jobs, respectively.

Employment in the service-providing sector also jumped by 193,000 jobs, reflecting notable increases in employment in the professional and business services, health and social assistance, and leisure and hospitality industries.

ADP also said employment at large businesses climbed by 72,000 jobs, while small and medium businesses added 104,000 jobs and 122,000 jobs, respectively.

On Friday, the Labor Department is due to release its more closely watched monthly employment report for February, which includes both private and public sector jobs.

The report is expected to show that employment increased by about 195,000 jobs in February after jumping by 227,000 jobs in January. The unemployment rate is expected to dip to 4.7 percent from 4.8 percent.

