Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Management Board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares

Nassau, March 8, 2017 - The management board of Leifheit AG decided today to propose a capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 to the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 24 May 2017 to further enhance the liquidity in the stock. As a result, the share capital shall be doubled from at present EUR 15 m to EUR 30 m by converting retained earnings. This measure has no impact on the volume of the company's balance sheet equity.

Therefore every shareholder would receive one additional share (so-called bonus share) for each Leifheit share held without additional payment. The share of equity for every shareholder would remain unchanged. The new shares shall be entitled to participate in profits from 1 January 2017.

