UK Raises 2017 Growth Forecast

9:52a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. economy is set to grow at a faster pace this year than estimated earlier, the government said, as the country prepares to kick-start the process of exiting the European Union later this month.

The Office for Budget Responsibility raised the growth forecast for this year to 2 percent, the Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said in his budget speech on Wednesday, from 1.4 percent projected in the Autumn Statement in November.

The British economy "has continued to confound the commentators with robust growth", Hammond said, adding that his country's growth was only second to that of Germany's among major advanced economies in 2016.

"There is no room for complacency," Hammond said.



"As we prepare for our future outside the EU, we cannot rest on our past achievements."

Hammond expressed hope that the budget would provide a strong and stable platform for "Brexit" negotiations.

The OBR lowered the growth outlook for next year to 1.6 percent from 1.7 percent. The projections for years thereafter were also lowered.

For 2019, growth was seen at 1.7 percent versus 2.1 percent earlier. The projection for 2020 was lowered to 1.9 percent from 2.1 percent. Growth was seen at 2 percent in 2021.

The OBR forecast inflation at 2.4 percent this year, 2.3 percent next year and 2 percent in 2019. Despite higher-than-target inflation, real wages continue to rise in every year of the forecast, the chancellor said.

Public sector net borrowing for 2016-17 was estimated at GBP 51.7 billion versus GBP 68.2 billion seen earlier.

Borrowing forecasts for 2017-18 was lowered to GBP 58.3 billion and to GBP 40.8 billion for 2018-19. The forecast for 2021-22 was GBP 16.8 billion.

Overall public sector net borrowing as a percentage of GDP is predicted to fall from 3.8 percent last year to 2.6 percent this year, Hammond said. Borrowing is projected to be 0.7 percent in 2021-22, the lowest level in two decades.

Debt was forecast to rise to 86.6 percent of GDP this year, before peaking at 88.8 percent next year. The projections were lower than those made in November. Debt was expected to reach 79.8 percent in 2021-22.

The chancellor also announced that the corporation tax will fall to 19 percent, the lowest rate in the G20, from April this year. The rate was projected to drop to 17 percent in 2020.

