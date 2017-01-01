Trump's Approval Rating Ticks Higher After Speech To Congress

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has seen a modest improvement in his approval rating following his generally well-received speech to Congress last week, according to the results of a new Quinnipiac University poll.

The poll found that 41 percent of voters approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president, up from 38 percent in a poll conducted before his speech.

Fifty-two percent of voters still disapprove of Trump's job performance, although that is down from 55 percent last month.



The improvement in Trump's approval rating comes as 49 percent of voters said his address to Congress was better than expected.

Another 39 percent of voters said Trump's speech was about what they expected, while just 3 percent said it was worse than expected.

However, Quinnipiac noted that voters still have negative opinions of some of the president's personal qualities.

A majority of voters said Trump is not honest, he does not care about average Americans, he is not level-headed, and he does not share their values.

"The Trump camp can only hope the president's blip in approval is not a fleeting nod to his speech to Congress," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

Malloy added, "He remains on his heels in so many character categories that this survey is only slightly more encouraging than the troubling Quinnipiac University survey of a few weeks ago."

The Quinnipiac survey of 1,283 voters was conducted March 2nd through 6th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

