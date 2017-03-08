Foresight VCT PLC : GM Statement

10:14a.m.

Foresight VCT plc

GM Statement

The Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting held on 8 March 2017 all of the resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.

The proxy voting was as follows:



|Resolution |Votes For (or at the |Votes Against | | |Chairman's discretion) | |

|1 - Authority to allot Shares |12,703,825 (96.2%) |503,131 (3.8%) |

|2 - Disapplication of pre- |11,919,008 (93.5%) |826,174 (6.5%) | |emption rights | | |

|3 - Reduction of Share Premium |12,258,270 (96.8%) |408,779 (3.2%) | |account | | |

|4 - Co-Investment and |11,636,049 (89.4%) |1,376,988 (10.6%)| |Performance Incentive | | |

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8159

