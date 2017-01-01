Most Voters Say Media Is Not Enemy Of The People

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While President Donald Trump has repeatedly lashed out at the media in the early days of his administration, the results of a new Quinnipiac University poll found that most voters disagree with his statement that certain news organizations are the enemy of the American people.

Fifty-eight percent of voters disagree that certain news organizations are the enemy of the American people, while 39 percent agree.

The poll showed a significant partisan divide on the issue, as the vast majority of Democrats disagree with Trump's statement about the media but most Republicans agree with the president.



Trump has called "fake news" the enemy of the people and accused the media of making up sources in order to report false stories about his administration.

However, the poll found that voters are more likely to trust the media than Trump to tell the truth about important issues.

Fifty-three percent of voters said they trust the media more, while 37 percent trust Trump more. Republicans and Democrats are unsurprisingly divided on the issue.

A majority of voters said they disapprove of the way the media has covered Trump, although an even larger majority said they disapprove of the way the president talks about the media.

The Quinnipiac survey of 1,283 voters was conducted March 2nd through 6th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.

