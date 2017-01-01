Nike Says New Shoe Might Lead To Sub-2 Minute Mile

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Winning a marathon is a dream for runners and if that achievement below two hours will be a world record. The existing world record for marathon is two hours, two minutes and 57 seconds set by Dennis Kimetto of Kenya in 2014.



Nike unveiled a new concept shoes, Zoom Vaporfly Elite and assures that it would help athletes to break the record at just under two hours. The shoe maker has signed with world famous marathon runners Zersenay Tadese, Lelisa Desisa and Eliud Kipchoge to achieve sub-two-hour target. The company has been striving for a Breaking 2 initiative.

The news shoe will weigh around two ounces less than Nike's Olympic sprinting shoe and would weigh around 198.45 grams or seven ounces. It will have an inch thick spongy sole and ultra thin carbon fiber plate that acts as a spring while running.

Nike said its Breaking 2 involves world-class experts across biomechanics, coaching, design, engineering, materials development, nutrition and sports psychology and physiology.

